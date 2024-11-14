Insider Reveals Who Could Replace Kevin Stefanski Next Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the NFL season with high hopes and expectations.

They brought back the same core of players that made it to the playoffs last season, and they looked to revamp their offense with a new coaching staff.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go their way.

So, even though Kevin Stefanski just got a contract extension and is the defending NFL Coach of the Year, it now seems like his job could be in jeopardy.

With that in mind, Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland asked Browns insider Tony Grossi to share his thoughts on any potential replacement for Stefanski:

“That’s why Vrabel is hovering over this entire thing, it’s either Stefanski or Vrabel in my opinion,” said Grossi.

Unsurprisingly, Grossi revealed that if the team, in fact, decides to part ways with their coach, they would only consider Mike Vrabel as his replacement.

The Browns didn’t hesitate to bring in Vrabel as an advisor as soon as the coach hiring cycle ended.

Not many people thought he would be let go by the Tennessee Titans after all he had done for the organization, and the fact that he failed to land another job was surprising.

Vrabel is a great coach with vast experience, and with this team’s defense, he seems like a perfect fit for this organization on paper.

Of course, that will also depend on whether he doesn’t get any offer from another team, and it’s not a fact that the team will fire Stefanski.

He should get the benefit of the doubt, but as things stand right now, if the Browns don’t win more games, this could be the end of his tenure.

