Analyst Gives Jameis Winston Intriguing QB Rank

For several weeks, fans were clamoring to have veteran quarterback Jameis Winston start over Deshaun Watson as the latter struggled mightily at times this year.

Once Watson was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team turned to Winston to take over those duties the following game against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Winston shined in that contest – completing 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns – to help Cleveland win its second game of the season, the former overall No. 1 pick struggled against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 27-10 defeat two weeks ago, tossing three interceptions in that game.

The Browns were afforded a well-timed bye to give Winston more time to prepare for this role, one he’s expected to maintain for the remainder of this season.

Now, he’s being measured against other starters in CBS Sports’ weekly quarterback power rankings.

This week, Cody Benjamin penned the article, giving Winston an intriguing No. 24 ranking among all starters in the league.

“Winston will retain the Browns’ starting gig coming out of the bye despite a three-pick showing beforehand,” Benjamin wrote, adding, “No matter what, Cleveland is in shambles. At least he offers a big-play arm.”

Winston jumped up three spots this week and is ahead of eight quarterbacks in the league this week, including this year’s No. 1 overall selection Caleb Williams as well as 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

The start against Baltimore was Winston’s first since the 2022 season with the New Orleans Saints.

This week, the veteran quarterback will take on his old team, returning to a place Winston played for four seasons.

