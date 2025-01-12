Insider Reveals Who Will Likely Make Final Call On Browns’ QB Selection

The Cleveland Browns face a pivotal moment as Deshaun Watson’s re-ruptured Achilles, confirmed Friday, underscores their urgent need for a starting quarterback.

The Browns had already been eyeing QB options before Watson’s Thursday surgery, but this development has turned their search from cautious to critical.

The burning question isn’t just about who’ll lead their offense in 2025—it’s about who’ll be making that crucial call.

Cleveland.com’s Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently offered insight into the Browns’ decision-making process.

When asked about the team’s approach to utilizing their No. 2 pick—whether it would be a collaborative effort or if head coach Kevin Stefanski would get sole discretion—Cabot painted a clear picture.

“I think they’ll collaborate on the selection like they always do, with GM Andrew Berry having final say. Berry and his staff have been scouting the quarterbacks since the fall, and know them so much better than the coaches do at this point,” she revealed to Cleveland.com.

Cabot elaborated that while Stefanski will certainly have significant input, the final decision will largely rest with the team’s personnel executives.

The head coach’s primary focus will be establishing the offensive scheme, guiding scouts toward quarterbacks who naturally fit that system.

This season’s success, she noted, hinges on perfect offensive alignment at every level.

The quarterback market presents the Browns with several intriguing options. Veterans like Kirk Cousins from the Atlanta Falcons and Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets could all be potential targets.

Their No. 2 draft position also puts them in range of promising prospects like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward as the pre-draft process heats up.

The free agency pool might yield additional possibilities in Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, or even Justin Fields, provided the Browns can manage their salary cap effectively.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Says 1 Player Deserves More Credit This Season