Browns Legend Says 1 Player Deserves More Credit This Season

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns didn’t have many players this season who deserved a ton of recognition for their performance, which is why the team is in such a dark place.

One Browns legend believes that there is one player who does deserve a lot more credit than he has received after the year he had, as he believes the stats didn’t tell the whole story.

On a recent episode of The Hanford Dixon Show, former running back Greg Pruitt praised Nick Chubb for returning from the brutal knee injury he had suffered the previous season.

“I had a knee surgery and went through a lot, and one of the things that was very clear is I would never want to go through that again,” Pruitt said.

Even though Chubb didn’t have a great year, the fact that he got back on the field at all was enough for Pruitt, who believes the star running back deserves a ton of credit for fighting back from another devastating injury.

Chubb is now entering free agency, and the team might be without him in their backfield for the first time in seven years.

Chubb had just 332 yards and three touchdowns this season while averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of market he’ll have in free agency, especially after breaking his foot down the stretch and landing on injured reserve again.

