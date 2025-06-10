Browns Legend Sends Message To Nick Chubb After His Departure

The Cleveland Browns will no longer have Nick Chubb on their roster.

The perennial Pro Bowler will stay in the AFC, but he will play with the Houston Texans, joining forces with a former AFC North foe in Joe Mixon.

With that in mind, team legend Hanford Dixon urged him not to hurt his former squad.

In the latest edition of his show, Dixon begged Chubb to take it easy on the Browns if they were to cross paths this season:

“Nick [Chubb], please, please, please, if you play against us, don’t hurt us. He’s gonna have that extra juice if he’s playing against the Cleveland Browns, but that’s alright. We still love you, big dawg. Wish you well,” Dixon said.

We wish you the best Nick Chubb! Gab and Hanford talk about his departure and Hanford has a few parting words. #DawgPound "Please, if you play against us dont hurt us." –@HanfordDIxon29 Presented by @nefdirect https://t.co/sdZK7CL3S6 pic.twitter.com/ZHNS60j21R — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 10, 2025

The Browns aren’t scheduled to play the Texans this season, but that could all change if both teams make the playoffs.

The Texans are projected to be one of the top teams – if not the top team – in their division, and adding a proven veteran of Chubb’s caliber should move the needle even more.

The Browns, on the other hand, are a big question mark because of their quarterback situation, but their running game should be top-notch, even without Chubb.

They took Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with Kevin Stefanski back in full control of the offense and the offensive line getting back to full strength, they should be a run-heavy team.

The Browns could’ve and should’ve done right by Chubb by bringing him back and letting him finish his career there.

Still, as much as the fans would love to see him spend another year in Northeast Ohio, this is a business first and foremost, and teams rarely allow themselves to be sentimental.

