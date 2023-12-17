Browns Nation

Insider Says 2 Key Browns Players Will Play Against Bears

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

As the Cleveland Browns are preparing to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 15, it’s all hands on deck.

In a season riddled by an unprecedented amount of injuries on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, the Browns are looking for healthy bodies wherever they can find them.

As such, they’ll need two of their top offensive players, WR Amari Cooper and RB Jerome Ford, to step up in a big way, despite seeing limited practice all week.

According to Adam Schefter, Cooper and Ford join a host of other NFL players who will suit up today despite having practiced very little or not at all throughout the week.

According to the Browns injury report, Cooper didn’t practice at all Wednesday, but then suited up Thursday and Friday, whereas Ford was a limited participant until Friday.

Cooper is currently dealing with rib issues, while Ford has been limited by a wrist injury.

In addition to Ford and Cooper, there are several other Browns players who are dinged up and were limited in practice this week but who hope to suit up in today’s matchup with the Bears.

Those players include Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett, Kareem Hunt, David Njoku, Juan Thornhill, Anthony Walker, Denzel Ward, and Pierre Strong.

There are also four Browns players who are not expected to play today, including Jordan Elliott and Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Compare that to only two Bears players listed as questionable and two more listed as out, and you can see how banged up the Browns really are.

