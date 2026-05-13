Todd Monken Is Not Pulling Any Punches And Browns Fans Should Love It

The Cleveland Browns just held their rookie minicamp, which was an opportunity for newcomers to dig their cleats into the field and also a chance for new coach Todd Monken to command and guide his team. Mary Kay Cabot was at minicamp and kept a close eye on Monken and how he coaches.

Speaking on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, she talked about how he led his players and how he’s different from former coach Kevin Stefanski.

“One of the things that I noticed during rookie minicamp is that he doesn’t really pull any punches. I saw him talking to some coaches in an animated fashion about how he wants things done. He will raise his voice with players and coaches to get done what he wants done. He said he hates bad football, and I think he’s going to do everything that he can to make things right and have them look good and efficient. The other thing is lots of reps, lots of 11-on-11s. That’s what this team has needed,” Cabot said.

The Browns are a team that needs to transform and head in a new direction, so having a coach who doesn’t pull any punches could be a very good thing.

The Browns’ ownership obviously believed in Monken’s vision, and they have given him total control over the team. He is the final voice and deciding factor about how this group operates, so he has every right to demand exactly what he wants.

As Cabot mentioned, Monken has said he hates bad football, and so do the fans. They are hoping that he can deliver a team that performs much stronger right away.

Even with these positive comments from Cabot, it is important to remember that big changes take time. There could be growing pains for this team, even if it is headed in the right direction. Still, Monken is acting in ways that encourage Cabot and others.

Monken is the Browns’ head coach, and he was clearly acting like it during the minicamp.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Already Have 3 Advantages In Regular Season