Insider Says Browns Could Make Major Move In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves in an interesting situation.

They have two viable starting quarterbacks on the roster ahead of the 2025 season after trading for Kenny Pickett and signing Joe Flacco, but they don’t seem to have a young QB of the future.

Now, the Browns are slated to turn to the 2025 NFL Draft to try to find their young QB, but the biggest question is when they’ll pull the trigger on their guy.

ESPN analyst Jordan Reid broke this down in a recent article, indicating that they could make a major move in the first round.

“What the Browns do at No. 2 could send the draft in several directions. But what about QB? The Browns will select one at some point in this draft. Since they own the top pick in the second round, don’t be surprised if they use that (or other picks) to trade back into Round 1 for their signal-caller,” Reid said.

Taking someone like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the No. 2 overall pick would certainly solve their problems near the top of the draft, but it might make more sense for the Browns to pursue another position.

In this case, Reid believes that trading back into the first round is a possibility, especially since teams that have the final picks of the draft aren’t in immediate need of quarterbacks.

If they can get a blue-chip prospect that’s not a quarterback early in the first, and then can trade back into the round, it might be a worthwhile consideration for the Browns.

