Browns Reunite With Fan Favorite QB

All offseason, the rumor mill has run rampant about who the Cleveland Browns would add to their depleted quarterback room.

Most analysts have focused on Cleveland orchestrating a trade for Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowler who was demoted to the Falcons’ backup role in favor of Michael Penix Jr.

The Browns had other plans about what veteran presence the team would add to this year’s roster.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Cleveland’s quarterback room will have a familiar face as the Browns are reuniting with veteran Joe Flacco for the 2025 season.

“Reunion: the Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco reached agreement today on a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives … Flacco also spoke with the Steelers and Vikings but opted to spend his 18th NFL season with the Browns,” Schefter said.

Reunion: the Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco reached agreement today on a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives, his agency @JLSports3 told ESPN. Flacco now will return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the… pic.twitter.com/pOaCuhrVmS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2025

Flacco’s first stint in Cleveland was a memorable one.

He returned from semi-retirement late in the 2023 season, leading the Browns to a 4-1 record and a playoff appearance.

The veteran was awarded the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts.

Cleveland elected to move on from the veteran after the season, and Flacco spent his 17th NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Flacco has played for five franchises in his career, spending the bulk of his playing days with the rival Baltimore Ravens.

The 40-year-old has also suited up for the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos since 2019.

Flacco’s style matches head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense as the quarterback has thrived in run-oriented, play-action pass schemes throughout his career.

