Insider Says Browns Player Is In Danger Of Being Cut

A couple of years ago, the Cleveland Browns could brag about having one of the best defenses and special teams units in the league.

That success was short-lived.

The defense took a step back, and Dustin Hopkins cost the team plenty of points in 2024.

Now, with a revamped defensive unit, there are still major questions about the veteran kicker.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic pointed him out as one of the potential cut candidates.

In his latest column, he argued that as much as special-teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone likes him and trusts him, the Browns just can’t afford to have him struggle again:

“Coming off Hopkins’ nightmarish 2024 season, his outlook can also fairly be tied to some bigger-picture issues. Hopkins and special teams coach Bubba Ventrone were rightly celebrated for their contributions in the 11-win season of 2023. Hopkins got a contract extension from general manager Andrew Berry before last season, then made just 18 of 27 field goals and also missed three PATs. Hopkins has to be better, immediately, or the Browns will have to move on,” Jackson said.

Hopkins was usually a reliable kicker, and he earned a big contract extension after his first campaign with the organization.

They traded for him to move on from the ever-struggling Cade York, who failed to establish himself in the league after a remarkable career in college.

Hopkins missed point-blank kicks, PATs, and field goals from almost every range.

He also missed some time with an injury.

The Browns aren’t likely to blow out teams on the field with their high-octane offense next season.

They will likely star in some old-school, gritty games, with most of the production coming from the running game.

As such, whoever gets the nod at placekicker will play a crucial role in this team’s success — or lack thereof.

And if Hopkins can’t turn back the clock and return to his usual level, the Browns may have no choice but to part ways with him.

