Russell Wilson Reveals Why He Chose Giants Over Browns

For weeks, it seemed like the Cleveland Browns were truly in the running to land Russell Wilson.

That’s why it was somewhat surprising to see him sign with the New York Giants instead.

Nevertheless, it seems like the Giants had something to offer the Browns just didn’t.

In a recent appearance at a Fanatics event, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback claimed that he wanted to play with Malik Nabers (via Anthony Rivardo):

“I came here because of him. I really wanted to play with someone who is special like him,” said Wilson.

Russell Wilson says Malik Nabers is the reason he signed with the Giants. “I came here because of him. I really wanted to play with someone who is special like him.” This connection is going to be special 🔥 #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/KU2H9nvi0e — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) June 21, 2025

Nabers is clearly a unique and special talent, and he dominated right out of the gate despite having one of the worst quarterback situations in the league.

One can only assume that his numbers will be even better in year two, especially now that he has an experienced veteran behind center.

This goes to show how big a need the Browns have for more firepower.

Wilson had already played with Jerry Jeudy, and the early returns weren’t necessarily encouraging, so it’s easy to understand why he would rather roll with a rising superstar instead.

Even so, Wilson wasn’t going to be a long-term solution at quarterback for the Browns.

He would’ve most likely been just a stopgap while they found their guy for the future.

Still, it’s hard to argue that he would’ve been an upgrade over any of the potential options Kevin Stefanski will have at his disposal this season.

But at the end of the day, you only need to have players who want to be there and take pride in wearing that jersey.

