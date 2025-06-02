Insider Says Browns’ Schedule Could Influence Starting QB Decision

The Cleveland Browns face one of the NFL’s most punishing schedules in 2025, with matchups against elite teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and the entire NFC North division.

This brutal slate creates immense pressure on Cleveland’s quarterback competition, where four contenders are vying for the starting position.

The difficulty of Cleveland’s early schedule could play a decisive role in determining who takes the first snap of the season.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes the challenging opening stretch favors experience over potential.

“I think, actually, when I look at the first part of the Browns’ schedule, it’s a grueling schedule,” Cabot said. “They start with two AFC North foes, and then they move into this space where they have five out of six on the road beginning in Week Four. That shouts to me, veteran quarterback. So I actually think that it might come down to Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. I think it’s probably going to ultimately come down to those two veteran guys because you don’t want to lose your veteran Pro Bowl players early on in the season.”

Both Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco bring different strengths to the competition.

Pickett offers limited starting experience but shows potential for growth, while Flacco still has his trademark arm strength.

Their contrasting skill sets could both fit Cleveland’s evolving offensive philosophy.

The Browns are moving away from their traditional ground-heavy approach toward a more balanced attack in 2025.

This shift could benefit reliable targets like David Njoku, who thrives with consistent opportunities.

However, the decision remains complex.

Rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders were drafted with future starter roles in mind.

Their development speed during training camp will significantly impact the quarterback room dynamics and could force Cleveland’s hand earlier than expected this season.

NEXT:

Analyst Defends Myles Garrett For Missing OTAs