Insider Says Browns Should ‘Seriously Consider’ Ohio State Playmaker In Draft

The Cleveland Browns need plenty of help in multiple areas of the field.

Of course, most people are focused on what they will do with the No. 2 pick and whether they’ll end up taking a quarterback or not, and rightfully so.

Nevertheless, they have to make the most of each and every single one of their selections after that one as well.

With that in mind, a fan inquired with Browns insider Tony Grossi if the team might consider selecting one of Ohio State’s numerous playmakers with their second-round pick.

Grossi claimed that he would strongly consider RB TreVeyon Henderson with that pick.

However, he also thinks the team might not want to take him as high as No. 33:

“I would seriously consider Henderson at No. 33, but I think it’s early for him,” he said.

Henderson is a bit of a bruiser.

He’s a strong and well-rounded back who’s not going to shy away from contact, and he also showcased the ability to be a three-down back and handle a big workload.

TreVeyon Henderson has MORE National Championships (1) than lost fumbles (0).. What Matters Most: ➖Early Production (1,560 Yards as a Freshman)

➖Ball Security (0 Lost Fumbles, 667 Touches)

➖Efficiency (7.1 Yards Per Attempt in 2024) Eclipsing 1,000+ Rushing Yards while… pic.twitter.com/rQOCDxmJ5h — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) January 25, 2025

While not the most athletic prospect out there, his ability to make quick moves often keeps opposing linebackers guessing, and he’s swift enough with his lateral quickness to avoid tackles. He’s not the most explosive running back in the class, and big-yardage plays might not come that often, but he’s a strong and efficient player who often finds gaps and cracks in the opposition’s defense to keep the chains in motion. Then again, with so many pro-ready running backs in this class, perhaps teams won’t go out of their way to get him so early in the draft.

