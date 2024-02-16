Browns Nation

Insider Says Browns Should Trade Deshaun Watson To NFC East Team

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry’s busy season is just getting started as the Cleveland Browns GM constructs his 2024 roster.

If Kevin Stefanski’s coaching changes are any indication, Berry will focus on helping Deshaun Watson.

That won’t stop fans, pundits, and analysts from wondering how to deal with Cleveland’s franchise quarterback.

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum is among the first to propose trading away Watson, as shared by ESPN’s “Get Up” (via Get Up on Twitter).

Tannenbaum thinks the Browns should trade Watson and a second-round pick to the Giants for Daniel Jones.

Daniel Jones missed three games with his second career neck injury before tearing an ACL in November.

He is also one of the few starting quarterbacks who finished behind Watson in QB efficiency in 2023.

Tannenbaum thinks Cleveland is high enough on Dorian Thompson-Robinson to roll the dice on Jones, but he justifies the deal almost exclusively as a salary cap move instead of possibly finding a player.

Jones is due just $36 million this year, with no more guaranteed salary beyond that.

If he bounces back from an awful season to win games for the Browns, Jones’ future cap hits are lower than Watson’s.

Tannenbaum says the deal works for New York because Watson’s upside is higher, plus they get the draft pick, but the Giants are finally seeing daylight after two seasons of recovery from bad cap management.

They are not anxious to take on a massive guaranteed deal any more than Berry is anxious to lose his draft pick.

In Tannenbaum’s deal, Cleveland’s first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft drops from 54th to 85th overall.

There is no rational manner for either the Giants or the Cleveland Browns to entertain such a trade.

