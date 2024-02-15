Browns Nation

Joe Flacco Has Reportedly Made A Decision About Returning To Browns

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed a savior, and they got Joe Flacco.

For better or worse, he was just what that team craved at the time, although he was far from his best when it mattered the most.

Even so, Flacco ran away with the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award last season, even ahead of the likes of Damar Hamlin and Baker Mayfield, and rightfully so.

Flacco threw for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in five regular-season starts for the Browns.

He was fifth in passing yards between weeks 12-17, turning back the clock to lead the team back to the playoffs.

Now, however, it seems like the veteran gunslinger is ready to move on from the Browns, according to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson (via Rotoworld Football on Twitter).

Flacco went unsigned until way deep into last season.

He left his couch to take the reins from XFL veteran P.J. Walker and fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson shortly after Deshaun Watson fell with a season-ending injury.

Nonetheless, with Watson expected to be back to full strength for the start of the upcoming campaign, it’s not much of a surprise to see that Flacco will pursue another opportunity somewhere else.

The Browns are reportedly quite high on Thompson-Robinson, which is why they felt comfortable parting ways with Joshua Dobbs after last year’s preseason, so Flacco’s playing opportunities could be quite limited.

His tenure in Berea will be remembered with plenty of excitement, and he went from a divisional rival and regular foe to a fan favorite in just over a month.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

