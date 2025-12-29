Insider Says Browns Will Make Big Move On Offense In Offseason

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has been a talking point for all the wrong reasons this season. The quarterback play has been questionable, the play-calling and scheming have left plenty to be desired, and the offensive line has regressed again.

That being said, the lack of stellar talent at wide receiver has also set the team back time and time again this season. Jerry Jeudy has failed to live up to the task, and it’s become painfully evident that the team needs more help in that regard.

With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise to hear that the Browns will be in the market for a play-making pass catcher in the offseason.

According to team insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will prioritize getting a Pro Bowl-caliber wideout after the season:

“I think the Browns will add another potential Pro Bowl receiver to the roster, either through the draft, free agency or a trade. I think Bond and Fannin, a tight end, are locks for next season, and Corley has a good chance to be back. The Browns also have starting receivers Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman under contract through next season, with Tillman at the bargain basement price of a $1.785 million cap charge,” Cabot wrote.

Isaiah Bond has had his fair share of ups and downs this season, but he’s a rookie and has shown glimpses of strong play. As for Malachi Corley, he’s a versatile weapon, and it’s intriguing to see what he can do with more opportunities.

Other than that, the Browns don’t have any guarantees at the wide receiver position. Jerry Jeudy’s contract extension looks like a massive mistake, and Cedric Tillman just can’t seem to stay healthy.

The Browns desperately need to revamp their offensive line. Then again, there’s only so much anybody can do with this type of supporting cast, even if this team should continue to take a run-heavy approach in years to come.

