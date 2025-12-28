Wild Stat Emerges About Kevin Stefanski After Sunday’s Win

Cleveland Browns fans have spent much of the season debating about Kevin Stefanski’s future. There has been plenty of frustration with the way things have gone the past two seasons, and many believe the organization needs a new voice, myself included. Sunday’s 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers did not change that conversation, but it did add an interesting layer to it.

After the Browns beat the Steelers on Sunday, a surprising stat began circulating that caught the attention of many fans.

That stat was shared by Tom Withers, who pointed out that the Browns are 12-6 at home against AFC North opponents under Stefanski.

“Surprising note: Browns are 12-6 at home vs. AFC North opponents under Kevin Stefanski,” Withers wrote.

Surprising note: Browns are 12-6 at home vs. AFC North opponents

under Kevin Stefanski. — Tom Withers (@twithersCLE) December 28, 2025

On the surface, that number is impressive. Divisional games are often the most physical and unpredictable on the schedule. Stefanski deserves credit for consistently having the Browns ready to compete at home against divisional opponents.

Sunday followed that pattern. The Browns did not win with explosive offense or perfect play. They won with defense.

But here is where context matters.

This stat does not erase the broader issues that have defined the past two seasons. Offensive inconsistency. Undisciplined penalties. Special teams breakdowns. A lack of identity. Those problems have shown up far too often to be ignored because of a home division record.

Of course, being competitive in divisional games is important. But it’s not the same as building a sustainable winner.

The Browns have too often beaten themselves, especially away from home, and that points to leadership and discipline issues.

So while this stat is real and deserves acknowledgment, it should not change the bigger picture.

Stefanski is capable. He is respected. And it is still time for the Browns to move in a different direction.

Sunday’s win added to this impressive stat, but it didn’t provide a long-term resolution to the issues that have haunted this team since it’s return in 1999.

