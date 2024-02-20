Insider Says Next Season Is Pivotal For 1 Browns Star

The Cleveland Browns are clearly heading in the right direction right now.

They’ve built a strong and competitive team on both sides of the ball, especially on defense.

However, poor quarterback play continues to be an issue for this team.

That’s why ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler believes this could be a pivotal year for Deshaun Watson.

“Injecting confidence in Deshaun Watson after a rocky two years in Cleveland is job No. 1. This is a pivotal year for him. Whether new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey calls plays is something coach Kevin Stefanski still needs to sort out,” he wrote.

Annual NFL overhaul tiers: -Can the Browns contend for a title?

-Five teams in QB purgatory

-Jaguars’ Ridley conundrum

-Bills’ cap crunch https://t.co/P6567hYdJs — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 19, 2024

He talked about how important it’ll be for the Browns to instill some confidence in him after two subpar years with the organization, especially after everything that has transpired about him.

Watson played the best game of his Browns tenure in the comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, and then he couldn’t even get back on the field because of his season-ending injury.

That’s just brutal.

He’s been heavily criticized for the massive contract he got and how little he’s given the team, but it wasn’t his fault he got injured.

Even so, the clock is ticking and patience is running out, so it feels like this could be now or never for Watson, at least with this organization.

The team is on the verge of competing at a high level, and Ken Dorsey might be just what he needs to go back to his MVP-caliber ways from his days in Houston.

The talent is most definitely still there; we just haven’t been able to see it on a consistent basis.

Hopefully, he’ll finally be able to shut down all the outside noise and get his legs back under him with a full season on the field.