Insider Says There Is ‘A Lot Of Buzz’ About Browns Drafting 1 QB Prospect

The buzz around Colorado’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to grow as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.

Sanders put up impressive numbers in his final collegiate season, throwing for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, while maintaining a stellar 74% completion rate.

As draft discussions heat up, the Cleveland Browns have emerged as a potential landing spot for the talented quarterback, especially after their recent interaction with him at the Shrine Bowl.

Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot shared some intriguing insights during her appearance on “92.3 The Fan’s Afternoon Drive” podcast.

She pointed to two standout prospects on the Browns’ radar: Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, with Sanders generating significant draft buzz.

“They have the number two pick, they can get their hands on one of the top two in the draft in either Cam or Shedeur. There’s a lot of buzz, a lot of connection going around between the Browns and Shedeur,” Cabot revealed.

Following a week at the @seniorbowl, @MaryKayCabot gave the latest on the feel for the #Browns outlook with the No. 2 pick on @afternoon923FAN ⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/remPfA2JWj pic.twitter.com/PueG21l4xv — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 31, 2025

Despite the growing connection between Sanders and the Browns, Cabot maintains some uncertainty about whether he’s the clear favorite for Cleveland.

Still, signs point to the Browns targeting either Sanders or Ward with their pick.

The organization’s focus will then shift to developing their rookie quarterback and preparing him to step into the starting role when the time is right.

The Browns’ search for both excitement and stability at quarterback could find its answer in Sanders.

While draft predictions are never guaranteed, the mounting speculation linking Sanders to Cleveland feels increasingly significant.

Following Cabot’s analysis, it seems the Browns may be destined to select a quarterback with that second overall pick.

