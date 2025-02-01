Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, January 31, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Says There Is ‘A Lot Of Buzz’ About Browns Drafting 1 QB Prospect

Insider Says There Is ‘A Lot Of Buzz’ About Browns Drafting 1 QB Prospect

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Says There Is ‘A Lot Of Buzz’ About Browns Drafting 1 QB Prospect
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The buzz around Colorado’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to grow as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.

Sanders put up impressive numbers in his final collegiate season, throwing for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, while maintaining a stellar 74% completion rate.

As draft discussions heat up, the Cleveland Browns have emerged as a potential landing spot for the talented quarterback, especially after their recent interaction with him at the Shrine Bowl.

Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot shared some intriguing insights during her appearance on “92.3 The Fan’s Afternoon Drive” podcast.

She pointed to two standout prospects on the Browns’ radar: Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, with Sanders generating significant draft buzz.

“They have the number two pick, they can get their hands on one of the top two in the draft in either Cam or Shedeur. There’s a lot of buzz, a lot of connection going around between the Browns and Shedeur,” Cabot revealed.

Despite the growing connection between Sanders and the Browns, Cabot maintains some uncertainty about whether he’s the clear favorite for Cleveland.

Still, signs point to the Browns targeting either Sanders or Ward with their pick.

The organization’s focus will then shift to developing their rookie quarterback and preparing him to step into the starting role when the time is right.

The Browns’ search for both excitement and stability at quarterback could find its answer in Sanders.

While draft predictions are never guaranteed, the mounting speculation linking Sanders to Cleveland feels increasingly significant.

Following Cabot’s analysis, it seems the Browns may be destined to select a quarterback with that second overall pick.

NEXT:  Joe Thomas Reveals If He Would Trade The Hall Of Fame For A Super Bowl Ring
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation