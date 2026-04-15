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Insider Says Top OL Prospect Makes Sense For Browns At No. 6

Jimmy Swartz
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Insider Says Top OL Prospect Makes Sense For Browns At No. 6
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The conversation around the Browns at No. 6 has centered heavily on wide receivers, and understandably so. The offense desperately needs a legitimate playmaker on the outside. But as draft night gets closer, a different name is picking up real momentum in Cleveland circles, and one well-connected insider is making a compelling case for why an offensive lineman could actually be the right call.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic appeared on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show and laid out his thinking on Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano as a legitimate option for the Browns at the sixth overall pick.

“You’re looking at a kid who’s 21. A kid who could play tackle. There’s only so many of these guys. Athletically, checks out. Background, checks out. If it doesn’t work at left tackle, we’ve got a really good player. I think lineman makes a lot of sense, and I think Spencer Fano makes a lot of sense, if that’s the choice,” Jackson said.

Fano is a 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman out of Utah who became an immediate starter for the Utes in 2023 and played virtually every game at left tackle before shifting to right tackle, where he earned unanimous All-American honors in 2025. He is just 21 years old, which means the developmental ceiling in front of him is enormous. He is drawing comparisons to Minnesota Vikings tackle Brian O’Neill.

There are legitimate questions to address as well. Fano was measured with arms shorter than 33 inches at the combine, which has raised some concerns about whether he may ultimately need to kick inside to guard at the next level. His pad level can ride too high on blocks, and he will need to add upper-body strength to hold his ground against powerful bull rushers in the NFL.

But here is the thing. One analyst projected Fano as a top-fifteen talent and noted that his mobility should help offset the arm-length concerns, and that it should not prevent him from developing into a very good tackle at this level. Jackson echoed that sentiment by pointing out that even if the left tackle projection fails, Cleveland would still walk away with a quality starting lineman.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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