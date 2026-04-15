Analyst Names ‘Perfect Fit’ For Browns In NFL Draft

As the 2026 NFL Draft gets closer, so does the number of predictions from fans and analysts. Everyone wants to get on record of putting the right takes together, especially in today’s social media age.

While there are draft analysts who have been in this business for decades and have connections with many teams, this event can change on a dime, which is why so many fans are tuned in each year. The NFL continues to be among the most-viewed sports leagues in the world, and the draft is just one example of why that is the case.

Teams can have a solid plan heading into the draft, but if a team above them targets an unexpected position or player, or if a trade is made, their entire strategy can get thrown out the window. For the Cleveland Browns, the public sentiment is that they need to prioritize their offense in the draft, which includes making some changes on the offensive line.

Analyst Rob Rang wrote on FOX Sports’ website about each team’s biggest positional need, pairing potential players with each one. He agreed that the Browns are in dire need of some help on the O-line, and gave a glowing review of why Francis Mauigoa should go there.

“Perfect fit: Francis Mauigoa, Miami,” Rang wrote. “The Browns prioritized their offensive line during the offseason, signing Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson and trading for Tytus Howard. Left tackle, however, remains a concern with current projected starter Dawand Jones missing time in each of his first three seasons. Some think Mauigoa’s best position in the NFL will be at guard. I think in Todd Monken’s offense, he’d stay at left tackle and be a star, with the Browns uniquely suited to maximizing his ceiling with the daily tutoring sessions he’ll be receiving from Myles Garrett in practice.”

Unlike in previous years, there isn’t a clear top offensive lineman prospect on the board. Will Campbell was the clear favorite in last year’s draft, and there wasn’t anyone projected to have as high a ceiling as Joe Alt in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With that being said, there are several offensive linemen in the running to be taken first off the board, and Rang seemingly believes that’s Mauigoa. His being a natural left tackle certainly helps, as that position has been a thorn in the Browns’ side in recent seasons.

It will be interesting to see what the Browns ultimately decide on draft night and how they go after these two first-rounders, but fans can’t wait to see how it’ll all shake out, and if this offense will be any better in 2026 than they were in 2025.

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Analyst Names 3 WRs Browns Could Target With Pick No. 24