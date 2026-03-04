Insider Sees ‘Near-Perfect Fit’ Between Browns, Anthony Richardson

The Cleveland Browns continue to explore every possible quarterback scenario this offseason, and one new idea gaining traction involves a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. While Cleveland has been linked to several rookie prospects, some analysts believe a different path could make more sense. One insider now believes Richardson could actually be the ideal fit for the Browns’ current situation.

Zac Jackson recently shared why he believes the young quarterback could make sense in Cleveland.

“In an imperfect and totally open situation, this is a near-perfect fit. Anthony Richardson is signed for one more year. Anthony Richardson has crazy athletic gifts. Anthony Richardson was forced to play too early. He is younger than Shedeur Sanders. He can chuck it down the field. He’s big and fast. And he knows his career’s at stake, because he’s only signed for one more year,” Jackson said.

Jackson also suggested the potential cost could make the idea even more attractive for Cleveland.

“He’s going to be available for somewhere in the neighborhood of a fifth-round pick. The Browns still have two of those, even after the trade. The Browns have a situation in which it’s an open competition in which Shedeur is the leader right now,” Jackson added.

Richardson entered the NFL as one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in recent memory. At 6-4 and around 245 pounds, he possesses elite speed and arm strength that few players at the position can match. His ability to push the ball down the field and create plays with his legs made him a fascinating prospect when he came out of Florida.

However, his development has been disappointing.

Richardson was thrown into the starting role very early in his career, and like many young quarterbacks, he experienced growing pains. Injuries also slowed his progress, preventing him from gaining the consistent playing time needed to fully develop. That combination has left some analysts wondering whether he simply needs a new environment and a fresh opportunity.

That is where Cleveland could come into the picture.

The Browns currently have a wide-open quarterback situation. If the team were to add Richardson, he would not necessarily be expected to walk in as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he could enter a competitive environment where multiple quarterbacks are battling for the job. In that type of scenario, Richardson’s physical talent could give him a real chance to earn the role.

Of course, there are still major questions surrounding Richardson and his injury history. But in a situation where Cleveland is still searching for answers at the position, taking a chance on elite talent could make sense.

Whether the Browns actually pursue that route remains to be seen. But as long as their quarterback situation remains unsettled, ideas like this will continue to surface throughout the offseason.

