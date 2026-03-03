Insider Says Browns Will ‘Consider’ One QB Prospect In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room could be growing in the offseason, as the team thinks about adding a player. However, recent reporting suggests that the team isn’t looking for a replacement QB in the draft.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot confirmed that the Browns might “consider” drafting Ty Simpson out of Alabama. But considering him doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll make a run at him.

According to Cabot, it seems unlikely that any rookie out of the Combine will replace Shedeur Sanders.

“I know the Browns will, at least, consider [Ty Simpson] at No. 6, No. 24, No. 39. At this point, I still think Shedeur has plenty over him in terms of the experience he’s had here. But, I didn’t come away from the Combine thinking any of these guys were going to be coming in to replace Shedeur,” Cabot said.

Cabot mentioned that Sanders has a leg up on all the rookies entering the league, mostly because of his one season of experience. That may not be a massive amount of time, but it could be enough and may secure Sanders’ job as the starting quarterback.

The Browns might still draft a QB, but they will likely be looking for someone who could be a developmental piece, not a starter. They do want to add talent and depth to the position, but they aren’t looking to replace Sanders with someone young and inexperienced.

That might sound like great news for Sanders, but his future is still uncertain.

Simpson had a strong showing at the NFL Combine, and his stock in the draft has gone up, which means if the Browns don’t want to use their No. 6 pick on him, they may not get him at all. But the idea of spending such a valuable draft pick on a player who might not be a starter may sound like a waste to some people.

The Browns will certainly think long and hard about Simpson, especially if he’s still available later in the draft, but this new reporting from Cabot makes it sound like they aren’t looking to replace Sanders with a rookie.

