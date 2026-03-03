Browns Among Betting Favorites To Land Kyler Murray After Release

The Cleveland Browns continue to be connected to nearly every quarterback rumor circulating around the NFL this offseason. Now another big name has entered the conversation. After reports surfaced that Arizona plans to release Kyler Murray when the new league year begins next week, the Browns are among the favorites to land the former Arizona Cardinals quarterback once he officially hits the open market.

The Browns are tied for the 4th-highest odds (+450) to sign Murray, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

“Kyler Murray will officially be released by the Cardinals next Wednesday when the new league year starts,” DraftKings Sportsbook wrote.

Kyler Murray will officially be released by the Cardinals next Wednesday when the new league year starts The Jets are the favorites to land Murray 👀 pic.twitter.com/rEAMDaHDt5 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 3, 2026

According to those odds, the New York Jets are currently the favorites to land Murray, followed by the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.

When Murray becomes available, he will immediately be one of the most intriguing quarterbacks on the market.

The former No. 1 overall pick entered the NFL with enormous expectations after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma. His early seasons in Arizona showed flashes of that promise. Murray made two Pro Bowls and quickly became one of the league’s most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks. His ability to extend plays and create explosive runs made him one of the most exciting young players in football.

However, his time in Arizona never fully translated into sustained team success.

The Cardinals reached the playoffs just once during Murray’s tenure, losing in the wild-card round to the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season. Injuries also became a major storyline during the second half of his career in Arizona. Murray tore his ACL late in the 2022 season and spent much of the following year working his way back to full strength. He returned to play in 2023 and was healthy throughout 2024 before suffering a foot injury that ended his most recent season early.

Despite those setbacks, Murray’s overall production remains impressive.

During seven seasons in Arizona, he threw for more than 20,000 yards and totaled 121 touchdown passes. He also added over 3,000 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns, putting him in rare company among quarterbacks who have produced both through the air and on the ground.

For the Browns, the idea makes some sense on the surface. Cleveland is still searching for long-term stability at quarterback, and Murray would instantly give the offense a proven playmaker. His mobility could also help an offense that has struggled with consistency in recent years.

At the same time, the situation would come with serious questions.

Murray’s injury history cannot be ignored, and any potential contract would need to make financial sense for Cleveland’s front office.

Until the Browns make a clear move at the position, their name will continue to surface in almost every quarterback rumor. And now that Kyler Murray could soon be available, that speculation is only getting louder.

