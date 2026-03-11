Former Player Raves About Browns’ OL Moves In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have won just eight games over the past two seasons, an indication that their roster hasn’t been up to par compared to their competition around the league. Their defense has been among the league’s best, especially in 2025, but their offense and special teams haven’t lived up to the same standards.

Heading into the offseason, the Browns knew they needed to do a lot of work on the offensive side of the ball if they wanted to be anywhere close to a playoff-caliber team. There’s still a lot of time left for them to add elsewhere, but to this point, their focus has been on the offensive line.

Some people might not be excited about this decision, but others have lauded the Browns for prioritizing this positional group, including former player AQ Shipley, who gave his full support on social media.

“Thats how you do it. Build the O-Line and the rest will come,” Shipley posted on X.

Thats how you do it. Build the O-Line and the rest will come! https://t.co/rnJT5sUdkP — AQ Shipley (@aqshipley) March 10, 2026

Shipley played in the NFL for eight seasons as an offensive lineman, and he’s a frequent staple of the Pat McAfee Show. He’s a big advocate for offensive lines and has segments on the show where he talks about the importance of “the trenches.”

The Philadelphia Eagles are a prime example of what it looks like to make the offensive line a priority. They haven’t been afraid to pay their linemen fair market value and spend big at those positions, and it’s paid off in a big way.

Without the right people in place, the tush push wouldn’t be as successful, and this offense wouldn’t be nearly as effective as it has been for several years. The hope for the Browns is that, by adding several key pieces to their offensive line, they’ll set their quarterback and skill-position players up for success, making this offense that much more efficient and effective.

Things haven’t been positive for the Browns’ offense in some time, but with these steps in the right direction, this team could get a lot better sooner rather than later.

