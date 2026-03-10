Insider Shares Interesting Update On Browns WR Search

The Cleveland Browns have been connected to several wide receivers this offseason, but one rumored target may not actually be available.

During a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, NFL insider Albert Breer shared what he has been hearing regarding Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Breer indicated that while Cleveland did look into the situation, the Jaguars made it clear they were not interested in moving the young receiver.

The Browns have been searching for ways to improve their passing attack this offseason, leading to speculation about potential trades for high-end wide receivers. Thomas was one of the names mentioned because of Cleveland’s reported interest in him during last season’s trade deadline.

However, according to Breer, the situation has not changed much.

“I checked into Brian Thomas Jr. thing and I was emphatically told he is NOT available,” Breer said. “On Marvin Harrison Jr., I never got the sense that he was available.”

"I checked into the Brian Thomas Jr. thing and I was emphatically told he is NOT available. On Marvin Harrison Jr., I never got the sense that he was available." 🚨 @AlbertBreer w/ @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on whether #Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr. and/or #Cardinals WR Marvin… pic.twitter.com/XuFf1CRarY — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 10, 2026

Thomas emerged as one of the Jaguars’ most exciting young offensive players early in his career. The former LSU standout was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and quickly showed the big-play ability that made him such a coveted prospect.

His production dipped during the 2025 season, when he recorded 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns. Even so, he remains a highly valued young receiver with significant upside, which explains why Jacksonville appears unwilling to entertain trade offers.

Cleveland has been active in its search for offensive weapons this offseason.

Adding a dynamic wide receiver could dramatically change the look of Cleveland’s offense, especially with a new coaching staff led by head coach Todd Monken.

While Thomas appears unlikely to become available, the Browns are expected to remain aggressive in their pursuit of offensive playmakers. Cleveland still has several options to upgrade the receiver room, whether through the draft, additional free-agent signings, or potential trades that could develop later in the offseason.

For now, though, one of the more intriguing possibilities appears to be off the table.

NEXT:

Browns Sign Former Packers Pro Bowl Lineman