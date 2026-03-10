Browns Sign Former Packers Pro Bowl Lineman

The Cleveland Browns continued their offensive line overhaul on Tuesday by adding a veteran presence to the middle of the unit.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to a two-year deal.

“Former Packers two-time Pro Bowl center Elgton Jenkins is signing a two-year deal with the Browns, per source,” Schefter reported.

Jenkins, 30, brings significant experience and versatility to Cleveland’s offensive front. The former second-round pick of the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft has played multiple positions along the offensive line during his career, including guard, tackle, and center.

He earned Pro Bowl honors twice while playing left guard for Green Bay in 2020 and 2022 and has been regarded as one of the more reliable interior linemen in the league when healthy.

However, Jenkins became available after the Packers decided to move on from him this offseason. Green Bay released the veteran lineman in a move that cleared roughly $19.5 million in salary cap space.

Jenkins started the first nine games of the 2025 season at center before suffering a fractured ankle that ended his year.

For the Browns, the addition represents another major step in reshaping the offensive line.

The team acquired right tackle Tytus Howard in a trade and signed guard Zion Johnson as well.

There is also uncertainty surrounding longtime Browns guard Joel Bitonio, who has been considering retirement after an accomplished career in Cleveland.

With Jenkins now joining the roster, the Browns add a veteran presence who could play a key role in protecting whoever the quarterback is in 2026.

