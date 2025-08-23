Insider Shuts Down Rumor Of Browns Reunion With Former WR

Cleveland Browns fans have been buzzing about a potential reunion with former wide receiver Amari Cooper as the preseason winds down.

The speculation picked up steam on social media, with supporters wondering if Cooper might return to team up with quarterback Joe Flacco for the 2025 season.

Questions about the current receiving corps have only added fuel to the discussion.

However, Browns insider Tony Grossi quickly put the rumors to rest.

“Not that I’ve heard,” Grossi noted.

Cooper enjoyed a productive run in Cleveland and developed solid chemistry with Flacco in 2023.

Despite that success, the Browns traded Cooper to Buffalo last year for a third-round pick.

The 31-year-old receiver remains a free agent after a brief stint with the Bills. Meanwhile, Cleveland has moved forward with new additions at the position.

The Browns added Diontae Johnson and rookie Isaiah Bond to work alongside Jerry Jeudy this season.

Even with questions surrounding Cleveland’s passing attack heading into 2025, the franchise appears focused on developing its current group.

The Browns also have several players competing for roster spots. Gage Larvadain, DeAndre Carter, and Kaden Davis are all fighting to secure their place on the final roster.

Unless something dramatic changes, fans are unlikely to see Cooper back in a Browns uniform.

