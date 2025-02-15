Browns Nation

Saturday, February 15, 2025
Insider Urges Browns To Re-Sign Former Fan Favorite QB

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Although Valentine’s Day has come and gone, there’s still lots of love floating around the NFL this offseason.

The Cleveland Browns could certainly use some positive vibes after the franchise’s dreadful start to the offseason, one where Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade to a franchise that could contend for a Super Bowl.

One way Cleveland could change Garrett’s opinion of the Browns’ situation is to find a veteran quarterback who can help the team be competitive in 2025.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes that one former Cleveland quarterback could be a solution for the franchise, and he suggested the team re-sign Joe Flacco for the upcoming season.

“I love it … I think he just lifted the offense to a new degree. I’m not sure over 17 games he could do that, but he’s strong as an ox with his arm. Only one injury in his entire career, so I think there’s a lot to like there,” Grossi said.

The insider noted Flacco’s time in Cleveland wasn’t all spectacular.

Grossi said that Flacco’s worst game came during the team’s playoff appearance against Houston as he threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

Still, the insider believes Cleveland could benefit from Flacco’s experience and his quarterback abilities despite turning 40 years old in January.

Last season, Flacco spent the year with the Indianapolis Colts, and he showed flashes of brilliance.

The 17-year veteran went 2-4 during his six starts, and he completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,7651 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Flacco was 4-1 during his late-season run with the Browns in 2023, helping Cleveland clinch its playoff appearance.

Browns Nation