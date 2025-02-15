Browns Legend Believes 1 Player Has Played His Final Snap With Team

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wasted no time this offseason to reveal what he wants to see happen in Cleveland.

On February 3rd, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year made a public statement to request a trade, telling Cleveland’s front office he wants to be sent to a Super Bowl contender before the 2025 regular season.

Despite his request, the Browns’ front office has not changed its stance that they will not trade Garrett.

How the team handles this situation will be an interesting angle for the offseason, especially with Garrett’s trade request being made publicly.

For Browns legend Hanford Dixon, Garrett’s message was heard loud and clear.

That’s why Dixon has a strong belief that the defensive end has played his final snap for the Browns.

“He said I don’t feel like our future – talking the future of the team – is aligned with winning … To hear him say it like that, guys, I think he’s pretty much already checked out here. I think he’s gone,” Dixon said.

Myles Garrett's comment that the #Browns future doesn't align with winning says all we need to know. #DawgPound "Damn, to hear him say it like that, guys, he's already checked out here. I think he's gone." – @HanfordDixon29

Garrett’s message has sparked numerous trade rumors, and analysts have pegged the defender’s value to multiple draft picks.

The Browns have plenty of draft capital for 2025, possessing double-digit selections for April’s process.

Cleveland owns five picks among the top 103 selections this year.

The Browns own the second overall pick in the first round, the No. 33 pick in the second round, both the No. 67 and No. 94 picks in the third round, and the No. 103 selection in the fourth round.

