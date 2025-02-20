Browns Urged To Draft Interesting RB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns need help all over the offense.

Of course, that includes their running back corps.

Even if Nick Chubb returns, which is a big if, they will still need to add more depth behind him.

Notably, Browns analyst Matt Wilson has already set his sights on someone.

He took to X to share a clip of Oregon standout Jordan James, praising him for his ability to run over people and claiming that he would be a solid pickup for the Browns in the mid-rounds of the NFL Draft.

I need Oregon RB Jordan James in Cleveland ASAP. He's a very densely built, patient runner who could be available for the #Browns in rounds 4-5. Oh yeah, and he likes to run over people too.

#DawgPound #NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/BqZfQzLAq0 — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) February 19, 2025

Throughout his collegiate career with the Ducks, James amassed 428 touches and turned them into 2,215 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns.

He also logged 347 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown, and he didn’t turn the ball over once.

He projects to be more of a backup or a special teamer at the next level, but he does have some interesting traits.

He’s very good at finding running lanes, and, just like we saw on that clip shared by Wilson, he’s not the kind of player who will shy away from contact.

If anything, it will take some hard-hitting and several players to take him down.

He’s got some nice lateral moves and counters when he’s about to get tackled, and his footwork is most definitely fitting for the pros.

Fortunately, this is a deep running backs class, so he can fly under the radar and be available.

Even if that’s not the case, the Browns will have several options to choose from.

