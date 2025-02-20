Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, February 20, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Urged To Draft Interesting RB Prospect

Browns Urged To Draft Interesting RB Prospect

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Urged To Draft Interesting RB Prospect
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need help all over the offense.

Of course, that includes their running back corps.

Even if Nick Chubb returns, which is a big if, they will still need to add more depth behind him.

Notably, Browns analyst Matt Wilson has already set his sights on someone.

He took to X to share a clip of Oregon standout Jordan James, praising him for his ability to run over people and claiming that he would be a solid pickup for the Browns in the mid-rounds of the NFL Draft.

Throughout his collegiate career with the Ducks, James amassed 428 touches and turned them into 2,215 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns.

He also logged 347 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown, and he didn’t turn the ball over once.

He projects to be more of a backup or a special teamer at the next level, but he does have some interesting traits.

He’s very good at finding running lanes, and, just like we saw on that clip shared by Wilson, he’s not the kind of player who will shy away from contact.

If anything, it will take some hard-hitting and several players to take him down.

He’s got some nice lateral moves and counters when he’s about to get tackled, and his footwork is most definitely fitting for the pros.

Fortunately, this is a deep running backs class, so he can fly under the radar and be available.

Even if that’s not the case, the Browns will have several options to choose from.

NEXT:  Former Browns Coach Urges Team To Re-Sign Fan Favorite QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation