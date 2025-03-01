Insider Warns Browns About Stance With Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns want to keep Myles Garrett.

Garrett, on the other hand, might not feel the same way.

The star defensive end continues to make it loud and clear that he doesn’t want to be in Cleveland, which is why Tony Grossi believes it’s time to call it quits.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned Browns insider claimed that the team shouldn’t keep someone who doesn’t want to be there.

“You don’t want a player who doesn’t want to be there,” Grossi said.

"You don't want a player that doesn't want to be there," – @TonyGrossi says it's time for the Browns to trade Myles Garrett. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/9pGUfvgpYd — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 28, 2025

He believes that even if Garrett were to stay, he’d be doing it just for the money, and he’s not likely to go all-in with the organization.

He also thinks the team can most definitely get a decent return, so there’s no need to keep anybody disgruntled.

At the end of the day, that might be the best thing to do.

Garrett is still under contract, and as such, he should firmly be expected to honor it.

Nevertheless, even if he were to stay, you don’t want to have a player who’s going to go through the motions or who’s going to disrupt the locker room.

As great a player as Garrett is, the whole is always greater than the sum of its parts, and you can’t afford to have one bad apple when you’re trying to put together a good team.

Of course, Garrett isn’t a bad person or a bad teammate, and he’s most definitely earned the right to play for a contender.

However, these things usually get worse before they get better, and the Browns have been through more than enough controversy and drama already.

