Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Draft Plans

With less than eight weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24th, what the Cleveland Browns will do with the No. 2 overall pick remains a mystery.

The Browns have several holes in their roster that the team could fill with standout college prospects in this year’s draft class.

Yet which roster spot Cleveland will address has been a closely guarded secret.

Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. believes the team will address its most obvious need with the selection.

Kiper revealed what he’s hearing about the Browns’ draft plans, suggesting Cleveland will take either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick.

“One of my key guys says, ‘I’m hearing Cleveland is taking a quarterback,'” Kiper said.

WOW: IN MEL KIPER’S LATEST MOCK DRAFT HE SAID THE THE CLEVELAND #BROWNS ARE GOING TO BE SELECTING A QB IN THIS YEARS #NFL DRAFT. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6RLv6IVwjX — Trendfootball (@trendfootball16) February 28, 2025

Kiper said he believes the Browns need to provide the franchise with “hope” in this selection, suggesting a new franchise-quality quarterback would do just that.

He added that Cleveland needed to “start over” after trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022, noting the team’s salary cap situation as the biggest reason to take a quarterback this year.

The analyst noted that the Browns made the “worst trade in NFL history” when they acquired Watson for three first-round draft picks and other selections in 2022, and a new quarterback would help the franchise move past that poor decision.

Kiper also said that neither Ward nor Sanders would be comparable to the quarterbacks taken in last year’s draft, suggesting that the 2025 prospects would not replicate what Denver’s Bo Nix or Washington’s Jayden Daniels did in 2024.

