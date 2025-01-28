Insider Warns Browns Not To Wait For 1 QB Prospect In Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a tough decision to make right now.

They might be able to get Cam Ward at No. 2, but there have been no reports of their interest in him.

They could also pursue Shedeur Sanders, but his father may not want him to play in Cleveland.

And now that they’ve promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator, it seems like they’re targeting Jalen Milroe as their next quarterback.

Milroe was initially penciled in as a second-round pick, but that likely won’t be the case anymore.

According to a report by Browns insider Tony Grossi, the Browns can’t afford to sit around and hope he falls in their laps.

Talking to Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi argued that Milroe was definitely going to climb his way up in the NFL Draft.

“He’s probably third-round at the worst among teams’ boards, and he’s gonna move up. I tell you, they are not gonna get him in the second-round. He will be a first-round pick,” Grossi said.

"He's gonna move up, I'll tell you, they're not going to get him in the 2nd round," – @TonyGrossi on Jalen Milroe. pic.twitter.com/7MloDeJUk2 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 28, 2025

If it isn’t for his skills or potential, it will be for his position, as there is little talent at the quarterback position in this draft.

That’s why the Browns will have to be very aggressive in pursuing him if they feel he’s the guy they need.

They could trade down and flip the No. 2 pick to get at least one additional asset.

But they can’t afford to fall outside of the top ten.

Otherwise, the quarterback they covet might not be there by the time they’re on the clock.

