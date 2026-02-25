Insider Weighs In On Andrew Berry’s Future With Browns

Throughout much of last season, there were calls for Cleveland Browns ownership to fire general manager Andrew Berry. Some fans were upset with the team’s performance and wanted to see both Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski go.

In the end, they got their wish for Stefanski, but Berry remains. He is now knee-deep in preparing for this year’s NFL draft, and Berry knows that it’s very important.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Albert Breer spoke about Berry and what’s ahead for him. Breer said that owner Jimmy Haslam isn’t planning on making a change with Berry after next season, but things can change quickly.

“I don’t think that Jimmy Haslam and his family have any intention of moving on from Andrew Berry after this year, as it stands now. That said, if you win two or three games next year, the public reaction will likely go a certain way, and a lot of fingers are going to be pointing at the GM. I don’t think he’s in any sort of position where he’s sitting there saying, ‘Yeah, I have my job in ’27.’ He knows he has to hit on his draft picks,” Breer said.

"I don't that Jimmy Haslam and his family have any intention on moving on from Andrew Berry after this year, as it stand now. He knows he has to hit on his draft picks." 🚨 @AlbertBreer with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on #Browns GM Andrew Berry's job security 🏈 pic.twitter.com/4dDImTTeJu — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 24, 2026

Despite all of their shortcomings last season, the Browns found real value in the draft. They landed several promising rookies, and much of that success was credited to Berry. Even some of the team’s most skeptical followers acknowledged that Berry nailed the draft.

Now, however, he must do it again.

This year’s draft presents a new set of challenges. A large portion of the fan base wants Berry to focus on offense, particularly at wide receiver or along the offensive line.

Berry has options, but it feels like he is under a lot more pressure this time.

If Berry can strike gold once more, it would make his outlook much better for the future.

However, if he misses on a lot of picks and the team struggles out of the gate next season, he might not even make it through next season.

For Berry, this draft will go a long way in determining his future with the Browns.

NEXT:

Report Reveals Browns’ True Plan At Quarterback