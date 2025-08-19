Interesting Details Emerge About Joe Flacco’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns will officially roll with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback.

That’s not much of a surprise, given his experience and familiarity with the offense.

With that in mind, Spotrac co-founder Michael Ginnitti revealed some interesting details about his contract, including the bonuses and incentives for playing time and team wins.

According to Ginnitti, Flacco can earn the following:

Per Game Active

$59k Full Season

$250k if on the final regular season game roster Team Win

$75k per regular season win (50% snaps), starting at his 4th win. Playing Time

60%: $500k

70%: $1M

80%: $1.5M

Flacco is returning to Cleveland after one year with the Indianapolis Colts.

Perhaps expecting him to be as good as he was in 2023 with the organization might be wishful thinking, as Father Time spares no victims, and it’s been a while since that happened.

Then again, he gives this team a better chance to succeed, at least for the time being.

The Browns’ schedule for the first six weeks of the season is absolutely brutal.

It’s not the type of stretch you want to play with a rookie quarterback, especially not in the physical AFC North Division.

Of course, Flacco isn’t a long-term option at the position, and as such, the Browns should look to turn to either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders at one point in the campaign, especially if they’re not in the playoff mix.

But for now, even with all the media and the fans pushing for Sanders to start, Flacco was by far the most prepared option.

Whether he’ll be able to turn back the clock and make the fans believe again this season remains to be seen.

