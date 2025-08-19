Browns Urged To Address Major Concerns With 2 Key Units

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with some major question marks.

They’re clearly more talented and deeper than the average three-win team, but they still need to show that on the field.

While they added plenty of young talent to the roster, they have some glaring needs somewhere else.

At least, that’s how Dan Labbe feels.

In his latest column, the renowned insider showed his concerns about the wide receiver and cornerback units:

“I’m circling receiver still as an area with depth concerns. Thrash has had a nice camp and played well on Saturday. The Browns need him to step up this season. The cornerback room is shaky, too, after Denzel Ward. Greg Newsome II is playing for a new contract and will be first up on the outside. His experience will help. After that, they’re counting heavily on players who haven’t earned much trust, and if more injuries hit the top of that group, they could be in trouble,” Labbe wrote.

Losing Martin Emerson Jr. for the season was a huge blow to that unit.

Granted, Emerson didn’t look good at all last season, but he had two solid first years in the league.

Even if he wasn’t at his best, having him next to Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II was promising, and they don’t have that much depth at the position now.

Newsome is a potential trade candidate as well, and that only raises more questions about that unit.

As for the wide receiver corps, Jamari Thrash has reportedly turned some heads in training camp, and they signed undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond out of Texas, but he might need some time to adapt to the offense, assuming he even makes the roster.

Cedric Tillman looks like the stronger candidate to start opposite Jerry Jeudy, but even if that’s the case, this team might want to add some more firepower to that unit.

Still, regardless of these concerns, this team should fare better than it did last season.

