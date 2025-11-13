Interesting QB Claim Emerges About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns sit at the bottom of the AFC North with a 2-7 record and limited playoff hope remaining. Fan frustration has shifted toward one pressing question: When will Shedeur Sanders receive his opportunity to start?

Dillon Gabriel has completed under 60 percent of his passes while posting an 80.4 quarterback rating through five starts. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has continued to support Gabriel publicly, but pressure surrounding the quarterback position continues to build across the organization.

Analyst Jonathan Jones recently addressed the growing debate about Cleveland’s plans at quarterback. He believes the Browns will eventually turn to Sanders before the season concludes, despite Stefanski’s current stance on Gabriel.

“I think the chances are extremely high. Honestly, I put it at 100% that Shedeur Sanders will see game action this season….. I’m gonna go 100% that he will start a game this season,” Jones said, via NFL on CBS.

Shedeur Sanders is not getting his number called just yet in Cleveland, but it's just a matter of time pic.twitter.com/Jj0UBTpvK4 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 12, 2025

Why Shedeur Sanders Could Get His Shot This Season

Cleveland has surely reached a point where evaluation must take priority over patience. With two first-round picks available in the 2026 draft, the organization needs clarity on Sanders before making critical offseason decisions about the position.

Stefanski may prefer to avoid starting Sanders against difficult defenses like the Baltimore Ravens or even the Las Vegas Raiders, particularly if Gabriel shows signs of progress. However, Jones believes that the approach only delays an inevitable decision. Cleveland must determine whether Sanders represents a legitimate solution or if they need to invest draft capital on another quarterback next year.

Hopefully, Sanders receives his chance with adequate protection and healthy weapons surrounding him rather than a depleted offensive line and injured receivers. Jones remains certain that Sanders will take the field before the season ends. The timeline depends largely on how much longer Gabriel can maintain his role as the starter under mounting scrutiny.

NEXT:

A Surprising Claim About Kevin Stefanski Surfaces