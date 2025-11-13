A Surprising Claim About Kevin Stefanski Surfaces

The Cleveland Browns’ playoff chances may have slipped right through their fingers on Sunday. Losing to the New York Jets pushed them closer to the No. 1 pick than to the postseason, and they might not have enough time to straighten the course of the ship at this point in the season.

The Browns have won just two games this season, and even with a mostly easy schedule for the second half of the year, things may not get much better. However, according to Tony Rizzo, they may not be trying to get better. Talking on ESPN Cleveland, he stated that Kevin Stefanski might want to be fired.

Rizzo argued that the Browns’ head coach is making strange decisions, and once that happens, it’s usually the beginning of the end for them. While he doesn’t think he’s doing this just for the money, he believes he might be done with the organization.

“I think Stefanski wants out of here. He’s doing things that don’t make sense. Once your coach starts not making sense, it’s the beginning of the end. I don’t know what Kevin’s doing. This is a side of Kevin I’ve never seen. If I didn’t know better, I think he’s going like, ‘You know what, I’m going to go down the way I go down. If they get rid of me, they get rid of me.’ I think he’s probably had enough here,” Rizzo said.

"I think Stefanski wants out of here, he's doing things that don't make sense," – @TheRealTRizzo has a theory about the Browns HC…. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/7cWjNodIBb — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 12, 2025

Has Kevin Stefanski Reached His Breaking Point?

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently reported that Stefanski’s job was safe. The Browns aren’t likely to part ways with him this season, which, after the loss to the Jets, seems surprising.

Stefanski has a sharp football mind, and he’s definitely going to land on his feet and get a new job shortly after being fired, assuming he’s even fired at all. But as good a coach as he might be, and as much as he may have accomplished in his first years with the team despite the mediocre quarterback situation, it might be time to move on.

Stefanski has definitely brought structure and professionalism to the franchise, but the results have to change. At some point, the potential has to turn into wins.

NEXT:

Browns Land Near The Top Of A Brutal NFL Ranking