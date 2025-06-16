Jack Conklin Reveals Browns’ ‘Emphasis’ This Season

There’s a ton of focus on the Cleveland Browns’ uncertain quarterback situation and plenty of excitement around the added weapons from the draft heading into the 2025 season as the team looks to improve upon last year’s league-worst 15.2 points per game.

Perhaps a bit lost in the mix is the fact that Cleveland surrendered a putrid 66 sacks last season, so if the offense is going to improve, it has to start up front.

Star right tackle Jack Conklin recently stopped by ‘Best Podcast Available’ during offseason minicamp to discuss the importance of this upcoming season and touch upon what their “emphasis” is going into the 2025 campaign.

“I think it’s more of a sense of urgency with [accountability]. We’ve always talked about it, but now it’s more of a ‘We’ve got to do this.’ It wasn’t enough last year. It’s an emphasis now. It’s not just a talking.”

A big part of Cleveland’s offensive line holding up involves Conklin being in good health, which is something he has struggled with during his time in the NFL, particularly with the Browns over the last four years.

Conklin has played in just 34 games over the last four seasons and has two torn ACLs and a torn patellar tendon on his resume over the last six years, but the hope is that all of that is behind him.

He has been a strong veteran force in Browns camp this offseason and looks healthy, and on paper, will be looked at as a potential anchor on a hopefully much-improved offensive line this coming season.

Cleveland had injuries all over the line last year, including at left tackle, where Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones both fell apart, and Jones is the one hoping to establish himself as the franchise’s blind-side protector this season.

There is a lot to prove, but Conklin sounds like he and the team have the right mindset to do so.

