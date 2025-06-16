Shedeur Sanders Had Kind Gesture For Cleveland Community

Shedeur Sanders falling in the draft from a projected top-10 pick all the way to the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 144 was a huge surprise.

Since that happened, many have tried to figure out why, and the most common belief, according to various reports, was that Sanders didn’t interview well during the pre-draft process and came across as arrogant and entitled.

During the time that he has spent with the Browns organization so far, none of those rumors have proven to be true, as evidenced recently by spending time with the kids in Cleveland’s community at veteran Justin Hardee’s youth football camp.

Shedeur Sanders giving back to the Cleveland community 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/m1t22RoDz8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 15, 2025

This is another early example of Sanders gradually working to win over Browns fans with his positive and eccentric personality, though ultimately, it will be what he does on the field that dictates what kind of future he has with this team.

He is currently fourth on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, which isn’t the end of the world.

Fifth-round rookies don’t win Week 1 starting jobs in this league, and it would be beneficial for Sanders to take some time to learn behind the veterans and perhaps make his debut later in the season if things aren’t going well.

All of that is a conversation for a different day, and it’s just nice to see Sanders fitting in well and enjoying himself.

Someone with his stature has the ability to have such a positive impact on the community, and it’s great to see him already doing so.

