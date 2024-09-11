Jaguars Feature Week 1’s Top-Ranked Rusher

After a poor performance to open the season, the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars are both turning their attention to their next game against each other this Sunday.

While very little went right for the Browns, the Jaguars have some optimism after the team’s 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week.

One such area to note was the play of their 2022 NFL Draft first-round pick Travon Walker.

The defensive end was ranked as the top edge rusher in Week 1, analyst Daniel Griffis shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“According to ESPN Analytics, Travon Walker’s 54% Run-Stop Win Rate led all EDGE players in Week 1,” Griffis wrote.

According to ESPN Analytics, Travon Walker’s 54% Run-Stop Win Rate led all EDGE players in Week 1. #Jaguars Walker also saw the highest double-team rate among any of the Top-10 at 46%. pic.twitter.com/eL4mUZuWYy — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) September 10, 2024

That performance was more impressive considering Griffis also faced the highest double-team rate among any of the top 10 edge rushers as the player was doubled 46 percent of the time.

Walker will look to build from his Week 1 performance on Sunday against the Browns.

Cleveland struggled in its season opener against Dallas pass rusher Micah Parsons as the linebacker had five quarterback hits and one sack against the Browns.

The Cowboys sacked Watson a total of six times in the contest, and the team had 21 hits on Watson throughout the course of the game.

Entering his third professional season, Walker is beginning to make a name for himself in the league.

Last year, Walker finished with 10 sacks and 52 combined tackles as he played the linebacker position for the Jaguars.

This season, the athlete will be tasked with starting more from the line of scrimmage to punish offensive lines that do not fully account for his presence.

