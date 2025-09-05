Ja’Marr Chase Reveals Why Won’t Jump In The Dawg Pound

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals rivalry takes center stage this Sunday.

The matchup has already sparked some playful banter from one of Cincinnati’s biggest stars.

During Thursday’s press conference, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase offered his thoughts on Cleveland’s notorious Dawg Pound.

He admitted he had fantasized about what it would be like to jump into the famous fan section.

When reporters asked if he would actually go through with it, Chase delivered a response that mixed humor with caution.

“Nah, I wouldn’t do it, I heard they stab people in there,” Chase said, before adding. “I’m messing with y’all, man.”

“I always wanted to jump into the Dawg Pound … I wouldn’t do it. I heard they stab people in there.” Ja’Marr Chase said he wants to jump into Cleveland’s ‘Dawg Pound’ (fan section) but he won’t do it 🤣#Bengals @WCPO #Browns pic.twitter.com/0UcdJV2h2b — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 4, 2025

The star receiver clearly enjoys needling the Browns’ fanbase. This isn’t Chase’s first time taking shots at Cleveland.

In 2023, he called the Browns the “Elves,” a jab that backfired when Cleveland dominated Cincinnati 24-3.

His track record in Cleveland hasn’t been stellar either. Chase has played just four games at Huntington Bank Field, with the Bengals managing only one victory.

Despite Cincinnati entering as the favorites, that history should serve as a warning.

Former Browns cornerbacks Hanford Dixon and Frank Minnifield created the nickname when they called their defensive unit “Dawgs.” Their aggressive style inspired fans to adopt the identity.

The tradition has evolved into something uniquely intimidating.

The atmosphere remains one of the most intense in the NFL. Chase’s comments suggest that reputation still carries weight around the league.

