Browns Nation

Friday, September 5, 2025
Browns Make Notable Change To Their Field Logo

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have taken their fans’ input over the past few seasons, offering their social media followers an opportunity to help design the field’s look.

Last season, Browns fans picked Brownie the Elf as the midfield logo, the third consecutive year the team’s mascot held that distinction.

Analyst Brad Stainbrook revealed that Cleveland will make a change for the 2025 campaign.

Stainbrook shared on X that the team will bring back an iconic look for home games this season, noting that Huntington Bank Field’s midfield logo will feature the team’s helmet.

New field design: The Cleveland Browns are returning to the helmet logo at the 50 yard line. The elf is gone,” Stainbrook said.

The new midfield logo features a Browns’ helmet with a white facebar, a look that Cleveland has used numerous times over the years.

Brownie the Elf is a vintage mascot for the AFC North franchise, one that was phased out by the team during the 1960s.

The mascot returned during the 1999 season when Cleveland’s franchise was reborn.

In 2022, Cleveland featured the elf as their midfield logo, and fans voted last year to keep that logo on the field.

That’s not the only change for Browns’ fans this season.

Earlier this year, the organization revealed a brown matte helmet that will be worn as part of their alternate set.

It’s the first time the Cleveland football franchise will feature a brown helmet for its uniform.

Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation