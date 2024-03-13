Jameis Winston Reveals Why He Signed With Browns

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns were one of the year’s feel-good stories.

The team suffered several significant injuries to key starters including a season-ending injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Joe Flacco, a free agent, was summoned by Browns management and helped the organization reach the playoffs with 11 wins.

As the weeks went by, media members believed strongly that Flacco’s return would put too much pressure on Watson in 2024.

It now looks like there was some validity to the idea as Cleveland signed former New Orleans Saints signal-caller Jameis Winston.

After the announcement, Winston shared with Josina Anderson, via Twitter, his reason for signing with the Browns.

“Having the opportunity to work with Deshaun (Watson) and help him be the best he can possibly be, is my main mission,” he said.

Just got of the phone with QB Jameis Winston on his decision to agree with Cleveland: "Yes, I still envision myself as a starter, however the Lord has also called me to lead by impacting and increasing the men who are around me. Having the opportunity to work with Deshaun… pic.twitter.com/o1XsgyzEcn — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2024

Of course, the former first-overall pick of the 2015 draft also mentioned that he wouldn’t mind being the starter if the need arises.

“Now, if Deshaun has to heal up for whatever reason, and I have to take a few games off of him, I’m going to be ready to do that; but I have to fulfill God’s purpose first before my own heart’s desire.”

From 2015 through 2019, Winston was the starting QB with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and led the NFL in passing yards in 2019 with 5,109.

That same year, Winston set a league record when seven of his 30 interceptions were returned for scores.

In the following offseason, the Bucs released him and signed Tom Brady.

Winston has spent the past four years in New Orleans as primarily a backup.