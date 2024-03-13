Insider Shares Promising Stat About Recent Browns Addition

There has been a flurry of activity this week as the NFL free agency period kicks off.

The Cleveland Browns have been busy as well, releasing or signing several notable players.

One of the names the team added to their roster this week is former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks.

He joins Cleveland after two years in Minnesota.

Before playing for the Vikings, Hicks was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles (2015-2018) and Arizona Cardinals (2019-2021).

No matter where he plays, Hicks has racked up a significant number of tackles.

ESPN reporter Jake Trotter recently posted on his Twitter account that Hicks is responsible for 100-plus tackles in each of his past five seasons.

Jordan Hicks: 100-plus tackles in each of the last five seasons. #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 12, 2024

Since entering the NFL as a third-round pick by Philadelphia, Hicks has been the model of consistency.

As a member of the Eagles in 2017, Hicks played for current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and made 28 total tackles before landing on injured reserve on Halloween due to an Achilles injury.

That same year, Philly won the Super Bowl, giving Hicks a ring as well.

The Browns are addressing their linebacker room during free agency, adding Hicks but also allowing five-year vet Sione Takitaki to leave for New England.

Cleveland had one of the better defenses in the NFL last season and the franchise is no doubt looking to add pieces that will enhance their dominance in 2024.