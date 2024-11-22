Jameis Winston’s Reaction To Playing His First Snow Game Is Going Viral

Growing up in Alabama, Browns quarterback Jameis Winston rarely saw snow conditions while living in the Sun Belt state.

He played his college football at Florida State, and his previous NFL stops were in Tampa Bay and New Orleans, cities where snow would be a rarity.

On Thursday night, the quarterback played for the first time in a game that featured snowy conditions.

Despite having two fourth-quarter turnovers, the veteran signal-caller led his team to a 24-19 last-minute victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After his team beat their AFC North rivals, Winston took in the conditions that made life difficult for everyone involved in the Thursday contest.

A video clip shows the quarterback making a snow angel after his team’s victory.

Jameis Winston does his snow angel FACE DOWN 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VldvH5oyte — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 22, 2024

Despite the weather, Winston was more than adequate for the Browns on Thursday night.

Winston finished the contest by completing 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 219 yards and an interception while he also ran the football three times for seven yards and one score against the Steelers.

Although the quarterback led the Browns to only one third-down conversion Thursday night, Winston led his offensive teammates to a perfect performance on fourth-down conversions, completing all four his team attempted.

The Browns will enjoy a 12-day rest period after Thursday’s victory, and Cleveland will return to action on December 2 to face the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football contest.

