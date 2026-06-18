Jared Verse Reveals He Watched Film Of 2 Browns Teammates

Jared Verse is starting a new chapter in his career and is about to begin his first season with the Cleveland Browns. Verse was at the center of the massive Myles Garrett trade that shook the NFL.

Now that it’s behind him, it’s time for Verse to adjust to his new team and the people he will be playing with. He will be looking to several of them for guidance and help from some of the people already established in Cleveland.

In a recent interview, Verse talked about how he is turning to both Carson Schwesinger and Alex Wright for inspiration.

“My first thought was how do I handle this? How can I do this as a pro? I’ve never been traded. I don’t know the standard and how to do it, but I’m thinking I’m going to a new team. I should know my teammates. First person I actually looked up was Carson [Schwesinger], and I wanted to see how his film was. I know he won DROY, but let’s see how he really works and moves. That boy be flying. Then, I looked up Alex Wright, and saw Alex, and I was like, ‘This is going to be a lot of fun,'” Verse said.

Jared was doing his research 🧑‍💻 check out BPA ➡️ https://t.co/ORJqIK72wi pic.twitter.com/yyIeLtKMSb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 18, 2026

Verse isn’t just coming to the Browns; he is studying the team and finding the best ways to help them. By looking at the players already doing good work in Cleveland, he is ensuring he will add to the roster and chemistry.

To his credit, Verse has already done great things during his short time in the NFL. He is a former Defensive Rookie of the Year himself and a two-time Pro Bowler, so he obviously has pure talent and knows what he is doing, but all of that talent doesn’t mean anything if he doesn’t fit in with the rest of his new squad.

Therefore, studying other Browns players is paramount and could be a very helpful step in helping him immediately become a productive member of the team.

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