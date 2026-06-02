Analyst Reveals What Jared Verse Brings To Browns’ Defense

Based on the record-breaking season Myles Garrett had in 2025, it would be easy to say that he has reached the peak of his NFL career. After nine highly productive seasons, the Cleveland Browns may have gotten the most they possibly could out of him.

That doesn’t make his trade to the Los Angeles Rams any easier to take, because the 30-year-old likely has a few more good seasons left. But they may not be as good as what Jared Verse will be able to provide to Cleveland over the next half-decade, at least.

Pro Football Focus analyst Mark Chichester revealed what Verse is bringing to the Browns’ defense, with his historic performance over his first two years setting the stage for better seasons ahead.

“Among the 274 edge defenders who logged at least 250 pass-rushing snaps across their first two NFL seasons between 2006 and 2025, Verse ranks 10th in pass-rushing grade at 87.7 — one spot behind Garrett’s 88.0. More impressively, Verse’s 188 pressures across his first two seasons rank first among edge rushers in that group. Aidan Hutchinson ranks second with 174, while Von Miller sits third with 163,” Chichester wrote.

The Browns were reportedly unwilling to trade Garrett until Verse was part of the return. Adding him to a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, a second-round pick in 2028, and a third-round pick in 2029 is what got the long-discussed deal over the finish line.

It allowed the Browns to move on from Garrett without completely dismantling their pass rush now and moving forward. Cleveland also got a much younger player, with Verse not turning 26 until November, and Garrett about to be 31 in December.

As a first-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, Verse is eligible for a contract extension following this season. But the Browns also hold a fifth-year option on him that runs through 2028, so he also will be much cheaper than Garrett until he gets that second contract.

It may be very difficult to watch Garrett potentially win a Super Bowl somewhere else, after making the playoffs just twice with Cleveland. But fans can also be very encouraged by adding Verse to their impressive collection of young talent, which includes second-year linebacker Carson Schwesinger and defensive tackle Mason Graham.

It is never easy to say goodbye to a franchise icon and potential Hall of Famer, but it is good to welcome a player like Verse, who has the potential to live up to those standards.

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The Myles Garrett Trade Just Changed The Browns QB Conversation Completely