Jaxson Dart Appears To Take Jab At Shedeur Sanders

Several teams, including the New York Giants, reportedly had interest in Shedeur Sanders before the draft, but went in another direction on Day 1.

The Giants selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart instead of Sanders, and recent comments from Dart have added another layer to this developing storyline.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, the rookie quarterback reflected on his pre-draft experience with New York’s coaching staff.

His remarks about preparation standards seemed to carry subtle implications about other prospects who went through the same process.

“Yeah, you better be prepared going to do a Daboll meeting, because it’s intense. He definitely wants to get the most out of you,” Dart said. “I would say, if you’re not prepared, don’t step into the meeting, because you’re going to get grilled. So they threw all that they could at me, and I was able to handle it the best way that I could.”

🚨🚨WOW🚨🚨#GIANTS QB JAXSON DART TAKES A SUBTLE SHOT AT SHEDEUR SANDERS OVER HIS PREPARATION. “You better be prepared going into a Daboll meeting because it's intense. If you're not prepared, don't step into the meeting; you're going to get grilled” 😳pic.twitter.com/TWR3ouBgq2 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 21, 2025

Sanders did meet with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and the New York staff during the draft process.

Post-draft reports suggested the Giants joined several other teams in expressing disappointment with Sanders’ interview performance.

While Dart never directly mentioned Sanders by name, the connection between his preparation comments and the draft outcome has raised eyebrows.

The timing appears too convenient to ignore, especially given the circumstances surrounding both quarterbacks’ draft experiences.

Sanders entered the draft with impressive credentials from his 2024 campaign.

He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns while earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Most projections had him landing within the top 10 selections.

However, Sanders watched as team after team passed on his services, ultimately sliding to the fifth round.

The Cleveland Browns finally selected him with the 144th overall pick, creating one of the draft’s most surprising storylines.

That dramatic fall had already positioned Sanders to enter the NFL with motivation that extends beyond typical rookie hunger.

Now, one of the quarterbacks selected ahead of him has potentially provided additional fuel for that fire.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Myles Garrett Will Influence Key Position Battle